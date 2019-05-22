Thefts, fraud reported in Gold Canyon May 1-14 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts and fraud reported May 1-14 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Theft of vehicle, reported at 9:57 p.m. May 1 in the 10800 block of East Baseline Avenue.

Fraud, reported at 8:08 a.m. May 7 in the 8300 block of East Sand Wedge Lane.

Fraud, reported at 7:58 a.m. May 9 in the 4400 block of South Priceless View Drive.

Fraud, reported at 2:44 p.m. May 9 in the 5600 block of South Estrella Road.

Theft of property, reported at 1:28 a.m. May 10 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

