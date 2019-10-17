Thefts, assault reported in Gold Canyon Oct. 1-13 to PCSO
Above are the general locations of thefts and an assault reported Oct. 1-13 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.
- Theft of property from motor vehicle, reported at 7:03 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 8000 block of East Dalea Way.
- Assault, reported at 9:18 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 8800 block of East Avenida Las Noches.
- Theft of property from motor vehicle, reported at 10:09 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 6000 block of South Alameda Road.
The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.
