Thefts, assault reported in Gold Canyon Oct. 1-13 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts and an assault reported Oct. 1-13 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Theft of property from motor vehicle, reported at 7:03 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 8000 block of East Dalea Way.

Assault, reported at 9:18 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 8800 block of East Avenida Las Noches.

Theft of property from motor vehicle, reported at 10:09 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 6000 block of South Alameda Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.