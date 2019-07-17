Theft, suspicious activity reported in Gold Canyon July 1-5 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of a theft and suspicious activity incidents reported July 1-5 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Suspicious activity, reported at 7:08 p.m. July 3 in the 6500 block of East Casa De Leon Lane.

Theft of property, reported at 12:03 p.m. July 2 in the 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive.

Suspicious activity, reported at 5:52 p.m. July 2 at East Nandina Drive and Towel Creek Place.

Suspicious activity, reported at 9:24 a.m. July 3 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

