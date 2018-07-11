Theft, robbery incidents reported July 1-7 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of theft and robbery incidents reported July 1-7 to Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated by AJPD included:

July 1

  • Theft reported at 6:04 p.m. in the 900 block of East Estevan Avenue.
  • Theft reported at 7:14 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Valley Drive.

July 2

  • Theft reported at 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of East 10th Avenue.
  • Theft reported at 5:25 p.m. in the 800 block of South Warner Drive.

July 3

  • Theft reported at 8:37 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
  • Robbery reported at 7:37 p.m. at South Ironwood Drive and Southern Avenue.

July 4

  • Theft reported at 3:17 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Apache Trail.

July 5

  • Theft reported at 1:33 p.m. in the 500 block of East Southern Avenue.

AJPD reports are from communitycrimemap.com.

