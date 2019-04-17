Theft, fraud reported in Gold Canyon April 6-10 to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of a theft and fraud reported April 6-10 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Theft of property, reported at 9:18 a.m. April 6 in the 6500 block of East Casa de Leon Lane.

Fraud, reported at 11:45 a.m. April 9 in the 4800 block of South Desert Willow Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.