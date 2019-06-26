Theft, disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon June 12-18 to PCSO

Jun 26th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of a theft and disorderly conduct incidents reported June 12-18 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.  

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Disorderly conduct, noise disturbance, reported at 4:57 a.m. June 12 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. 
  • Theft of property — shoplifting, reported at 8:24 p.m. June 12 in the 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road. 
  • Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 6:37 p.m. June 13 in the 7400 block of East Cliff Rose Trail. 
  • Disorderly conduct, domestic violence, reported at 8:01 p.m. June 15 in the 4400 block of South Louie Lamour Drive. 
  • Disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 6:15 p.m. June 16 in the 6000 block of South Alameda Road. 
  • Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 11:33 p.m. June 18 in the 4300 block of South Pony Rider Trail. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie