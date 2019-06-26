Theft, disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon June 12-18 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of a theft and disorderly conduct incidents reported June 12-18 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct, noise disturbance, reported at 4:57 a.m. June 12 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

Theft of property — shoplifting, reported at 8:24 p.m. June 12 in the 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 6:37 p.m. June 13 in the 7400 block of East Cliff Rose Trail.

Disorderly conduct, domestic violence, reported at 8:01 p.m. June 15 in the 4400 block of South Louie Lamour Drive.

Disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 6:15 p.m. June 16 in the 6000 block of South Alameda Road.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 11:33 p.m. June 18 in the 4300 block of South Pony Rider Trail.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.