The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad has heat relief stations during heat warnings

The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad has heat relief stations open during excessive heat warnings.

People needing cooling and hydration can retreat to heat relief stations open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 and Wednesday, June 13 throughout metro Phoenix; and on days the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, according to a press release.

Locations include the Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Road; Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth Street, the release noted.

Mobile hydration units will also be dispatched to targeted portions of metro Phoenix identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments, the release stated.

“There has been only one heat-associated death confirmed in Maricopa County in 2018, after a record 155 such fatalities in 2017, so we are thankful if our efforts are making a difference,” said Maj. Nancy Dihle, program coordinator of The Salvation Army Metro Phoenix, in a prepared statement.

The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network’s goal to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-related deaths, the release said.

More than 1,300 people have been served, and nearly 2,200 bottles of water have been distributed by the Red Shield Survival Squad during excessive heat warning days so far this year, noted the release.

Donations to the effort can be made by visiting SalvationArmyPhoenix.org/extreme-heat-relief or texting “HEAT” to 51555.

If interested in volunteering, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or call 602-267-4100 for more information.

