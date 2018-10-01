The Pet Club Apache Junction celebrates customer appreciation, Oct. 5-7

The Pet Club announces its 2018 Purina Check-R-Board Days, Oct. 5–7, at 666 North Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The Purina-certified dealer, Cheryle Rippee with Purina Animal Nutrition, will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the customer appreciation event to answer any and all feed questions, according to a press release.

“We are proud to serve the residents of our community and thank them for their continued loyalty,” Purina Dealer Stephanie Miller said in a prepared statement. “We invite everyone to come celebrate our 2018 Purina Check-R-Board Days with us!”

Customers will also have the opportunity to enter in the national 2018 Purina Check-R-Board Days Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2018 Polaris Ranger Utility Vehicle, a trip for two to the Purina Animal Nutrition Center, or Orion 65 Cooler.

Purina Animal Nutrition, headquartered in Shoreview, Minn., serves producers, animal owners and their families through more than 4,700 local cooperatives, independent dealers and other large retailers in the U.S., the release detailed.

The national organization handles complete feeds, supplements, premixes, ingredients and specialty technologies for the livestock and lifestyle animal markets, added the release.

Go to: purinamills.com.

