Texting to 9-1-1 operational in Apache Junction

People in Apache Junction, along with residents of much of the Phoenix metropolitan area, can now reach 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers by text message.
At a news conference announcing the new service, the Maricopa Association of Governments announced the program along with representatives of the Maricopa Region 9-1-1, public agencies that work with members of the disability community, the Arizona Center for Disability Law and the National Association of the Deaf. Most of the public safety dispatch locations in the metro area will now have the ability to receive a text message via 9-1-1.
Apache Junction police communications manager Jerry Ward gave some direction for the public. He said that texting to 9-1-1 should only be used if you cannot call 9-1-1 and speak to a telecommunications officer.
His recommendations for when to text:
- If the user is deaf or hard of hearing.
- If the user has a speech impediment.
- If the user is a victim of a crime and cannot risk being heard talking on the phone.
If a person uses text to 9-1-1, they should know that their location will not automatically be provided to the dispatcher, Mr. Ward stated in a release.
Therefore, text messages should include where the person is and can only be sent in English at this time. It is important to answer the telecommunication officer’s questions as quickly as possible and be concise, according to the release.
MAG and the Maricopa Region 9-1-1 collaborated to arrange for funding and the purchase of the system in August. All dispatch personnel have been trained and are ready to begin using the new tool.
