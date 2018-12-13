Tests show trihalomethanes levels higher than current standard in Apache Junction Water District

For the second time in two years, an exceedance of total trihalomethanes was found during testing of water in the Apache Junction Water District.

The water is safe to drink and no action is needed by customers, the district said in letters sent to water users.

In July 2017 one of four samples analyzing for total trihalomethanes showed 0.0876 milligrams per liter and in October 2018 one of four samples showed .0924 MG/L. The maximum level allowed is 0.080 MG/L, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Total trihalomethanes are volatile organic compounds that form when disinfectants react with natural organic matter in the water, according to the water district.

Some people who drink water containing trihalomethane in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer, according to the EPA’s website, epa.gov.

When a public water system exceeds the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes it must issue a public notice to inform the consumers of its water that the levels have exceeded the maximum contaminant level set by federal regulations, according to the EPA.

Water district

The water district supplies well water — groundwater — pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the Central Arizona Project canal system, according to the district’s website, ajwaterdistrict.org.

The district was formed by the city of Apache Junction on Aug. 2, 1994, and is responsible for providing water service for approximately 8 square miles and a population of 14,348, which accounts for more than one-third of the city of Apache Junction. The remaining area is served by Arizona Water Company, azwater.com.

Meetings of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District, made up of members of the Apache Junction City Council, are held 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month or as needed in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

July 12, 2017 samples

Samples from one of the district’s testing sites showed the level of total trihalomethanes averaged .0852 parts per million over the year ending in July 2017.

The average is of samples collected from the last four quarters of a year, according to the EPA’s website.

Water customers were notified in August 2017 of the exceedance. The testing site was at Hondo and Cactus, Al Bravo, public information officer for the water district, said in August 2017 to an e-mailed answer to a question.

Four samples were analyzed Oct. 12, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

Sample 1 had 0.0613 milligrams per liter (or parts per million), sample 2 had 0.0404 MG/L, sample 3 had 0.0876 MG/L and sample 4 had 0.0476 MG/L.

Each of the sampling points were in the water district’s distribution system. The samples were tested by Legend Technical Service of Arizona’s Phoenix lab, according to azsdwis.azdeq.gov/DWW_EXT/.

A press release from the water district to local media stated the level of total trihalomethanes averaged 85.2 parts per billion — same as .0852 parts per million— over the year ending in July 2017.

“It is based on a 12-month running average, not on an individual sample. The value can be reported in parts per million or per billion. MG/L = parts per million,” Frank Blanco, water district director, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Oct. 12, 2018 samples

Samples from one of the district testing sites taken on Oct. 12 resulted in a locational running annual average of 0.0862 parts per million for total trihalomethanes, which is above the maximum level allowed of 0.080 parts per million.

“As required, the district is reporting to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality that tests have shown a level of one group of contaminants higher than the current standard,” according to a water district release.

“At this time, no alternative source of water is necessary. However, individuals with specific health concerns should consult their health care providers regarding drinking water with this slightly higher compound to determine their risk,” according to the release.

“Don’t drink AJ water from the tap,” Apache Junction resident Lynda Lanzarotta said in a Facebook comment posted with the article announcing the exceedance at apachejunctionindependent.com.

Four samples were analyzed Oct. 12, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

Sample 1 had .0530 MG/L, sample 2 had .0510 MG/L, sample 3 had .0924 MG/L and sample 4 had .0709 MG/L.

Each of the sampling points were in the water district’s distribution system. The samples were tested by Legend Technical Service of Arizona’s Phoenix lab, according to azsdwis.azdeq.gov/DWW_EXT/.

Water district officials would not say where the most recent test was done.

“For security reasons we do not disclose sample port locations and the public notice is for all Apache Junction Water District customers connected to our system,” Mr. Blanco, water district director, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

The sample site was not from one of the water district’s wells.

“Samples for TTHMs are taken at different locations throughout the water distribution system, not at wells,” he said.

“The locations are based on a worse-case scenario to ensure consistent water quality throughout the entire distribution system. This sample was taken in an area that we suspect water demands are lower, and water remains in the pipes for a longer period of time,” Mr. Blanco said.

Lowering TTHM levels in 2019

The district plans to add pre-treatment and aeration systems to help lower total trihalomethanes levels. These modifications to the Superstition Area Water Plant and water storage facilities are anticipated to be in place by the spring of 2019, according to the October water district release.

The Superstition Area Water Plant, 4850 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, is the district’s Central Arizona Project water treatment plant. The $9 million project on Ironwood Drive just south of Baseline Road was funded through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona and went online Sept. 20, 2016.

Operational changes at water reservoirs, blending total-trihalomethanes-free water into the system, chemical adjustments and flushing the system at strategic locations will continue, according to the release.

“The district will increase non-compliance monitoring and anticipates resolving the situation prior to next year’s summer months, when hot temperatures contribute to elevated (total trihalomethanes) levels,” according to the release.

Compliance sample results will be due again to ADEQ in January and April 2019.

