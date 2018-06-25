Swimming, shooting competitions are among Desert Challenge Games

Dylan Deem in the 50-yard backstroke. (photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia) Ezra French participates in Desert Challenge Games swimming event. (photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia) Josephine Randall in 50-yard Butterfly) (photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia) Fans of Alicia Draper sit at the end of the lane as she comes down. (photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia) Kevin Miller participates in Desert Challenge Games. (photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia) Kevin Miller shooting at target for Desert Challenge Games. (photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia) Connor Miller looks at his dad's target. (photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia) Kevin Miller shooting at target for Desert Challenge Games. (photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)

The Desert Challenge Games featuring swimming, track and field, archery and air gun and rifle events was host to more than 420 athletes from 16 countries.

A multi-day competition, the Desert Challenge Games, was held June 14-17 at Kino Aquatic Center and Broadway Recreation Center in Mesa for people with a physical, visual or intellectual disability.

Athletes got to compete in the only World Para Athletics Grand Prix in North and Central America for ages 6-75, according to a press release, noting the 65 athletes from Arizona Disabled Sports participating.

More than 420 athletes from 16 countries, including Japan, Germany and Costa Rica, competed in the games recently held at Kino Aquatic Center and Broadway Recreation Center in Mesa and at venues in Tempe, Chandler and Phoenix.

Arizona Disabled Sports is said to be the leading organization in the state providing athletic opportunities for individuals with all types of disabilities, the release stated.

Sponsors of the Desert Challenge Games were City of Mesa; Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities and Visit Mesa.

