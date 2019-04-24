Suspicious activity reported in Gold Canyon April 11-15 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of suspicious activity reported April 11-15 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Suspicious activity, reported at 6:04 a.m. April 13 in the 6900 block of South Russet Sky Way.
  • Suspicious activity, reported at 11:21 a.m. April 15 in the 6900 block of East Staghorn Circle.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

