Suspicious activity reported in Gold Canyon April 11-15 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of suspicious activity reported April 11-15 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Suspicious activity, reported at 6:04 a.m. April 13 in the 6900 block of South Russet Sky Way.

Suspicious activity, reported at 11:21 a.m. April 15 in the 6900 block of East Staghorn Circle.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.