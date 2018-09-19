Suspicious activity incidents reported in Gold Canyon Sept. 9-15 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of suspicious activity reported Sept. 9-15 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Reported at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 6100 block of South Alhambra Way.

Reported at 11:01 a.m. Sept. 13 at East Sunrise Sky Road and South Kings Ranch Road.

Reported at 9:59 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 6000 block of South Sage Way.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.