Suspect in West Greasewood shooting held on $100,000 bond

Suspect Dan Mizell, who Apache Junction police say shot two people with one bullet on May 16 on West Greasewood, is being held on $100,000 secured bond at the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are in stable condition, police said.

Apache Junction Police Department was called at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a reported gunshot victim in the 2200 block of West Greasewood in Apache Junction.

“AJPD officers discovered that a 31-year-old male, Brandon Cook, and a 37-year-old female, Annette Mizell, were involved in a domestic dispute,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.

“The female’s 75-year-old father, Dan Mizell, intervened, discharging a firearm, striking Cook in the chest. The discharged round traveled through Cook and then struck Annette Mizell in the neck,” he said.

Dan Mizell was transported to the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence for an initial appearance and charged initially with aggravated assault and endangerment, Mr. McDaniel said in the release.

A non-witness preliminary hearing before a Pinal County Superior Court judge is slated for May 25, according to information at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Sheriff/Pages/SearchInmates.aspx.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, according to the release.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.