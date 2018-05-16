Suspect arrested in connection with East Boulder Drive shooting death, MCSO says

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was shot in the 10700 block of East Boulder Drive, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Homicide detectives were able to find surveillance video identifying 39-year-old Darren Franklin Johnston as a suspect,” Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, of MCSO’s public information office, said in a release.

“Detectives obtained additional information and evidence which implicated Johnston in the shooting. On May 15 Johnston was located in New Mexico, near Albuquerque, where he was taken into custody by New Mexico State Police, who assisted MCSO homicide detectives,” he said.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. May 14, Sgt. Vanegas said. The address is west of Signal Butte Road in unincorporated Maricopa County and west of Apache Junction.

The victim has been identified as Gilbert Hale, 39, MCSO said.

“Upon arrival deputies cleared the trailer, located the male on the property and began life-saving measures on the victim,” Sgt. Vanegas said.

“Fire arrived on scene and transported the male to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later,” he said.

“Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and are working on a suspect description,” Sgt. Vanegas said.