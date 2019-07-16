Supervisors vote to open negotiations with Louis Andersen for Pinal County manager position

Louis Andersen

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors voted to begin negotiations with Public Works Director Louis Andersen for the soon-to-be open county manager position.

The vote was 3-2 with Supervisors Todd House, Pete Rios and Anthony Smith in the affirmative, and Chairman Mike Goodman and Vice-Chairman Steve Miller as no votes, according to a release.

The county manager position was posted in May after Greg Stanley announced his intention to retire in October. Three candidates were finalists for the position — Mr. Andersen, Assistant County Manager Leo Lew and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Chris Keller, according to the release.

Following the vote, District 5 Supervisor House said Mr. Andersen has demonstrated excellent professional aptitude in this position which he has held for many years, the release states.

Chairman Goodman said that he fully supports the outcome of the board’s decision, and looks forward to working with Mr. Andersen in improving the county.

“We had three extremely qualified and competent candidates for this position,” Chairman Goodman said in the elease. “It was a difficult decision as we knew all of the final candidates would do a great job in this role. It was a very tough choice.”

The county manager is the top administrative post for Pinal County. The board of supervisors develop and vote on policy initiatives for the county, and the county manager is in charge of having those policies implemented.

