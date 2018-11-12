Supervisors Chairman Todd House to give ‘state of the county’ address Nov. 15

Pinal County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd House is hosting a State of the County event 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Gold Canyon Golf Resort’s Ballroom, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road.

“I am excited to give everyone an update on what is happening with their county government,” Chairman House said in a release.

“This is a very upbeat and positive message to the residents in my district. Good things are happening all over Pinal County,” he said.

Space will be limited. Light refreshments will be served, according to the release.

