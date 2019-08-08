Supervisor Anthony Smith announces he will not run for re-election

Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith

Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith recently announced he will not run for re-election representing District No. 4.

“In 2008 when I was elected into my first public office, I had no idea I would have the pleasure of serving the people for 12 years,” Mr. Smith said in a release. “As I examine where I am in my life and what opportunities I might have waiting behind the next door, I know it is time for me to head in a different direction. That said, I announce today that l will not run for re-election as county supervisor.”

Reflecting on the progress Pinal County has made in the last few years, Mr. Smith said, “The county is very different from when I started my county service in 2013. In 2013, we were still feeling the impact of the Great Recession. The unemployment rate had soared to 13% with hundreds of jobs lost in the housing, agriculture and retail businesses. Sadly, families were being disrupted and economic growth was basically non-existent,” he said in the release.

“Today, Pinal County’s unemployment rate is around 4%. In fact, Pinal County was the first Arizona County to regain all jobs lost to the recession. New job opportunities abound. Our economy is being diversified with thousands of new high-tech jobs in industries such as green energy, automotive, aerospace, tourism and many others,” Mr. Smith said in the release.

Smith noted that when he came into office, he wanted to inject change.

“I wanted to be transformational in my actions, framing a future worth striving for. Coupled with our county leadership team and everyday workers, we definitely are a winning team,” he said.

When asked what he considered his biggest accomplishment as supervisor, Supervisor Smith said, “In 2014 as chairman of the board, I led the effort to re-think the county’s Strategic Plan. I believe much of the success we’re having today is a result of driving to a roadmap that’s focused on growing jobs, improving of transportation network, increasing our quality of life and achieving financial stability,” he said in the release.

Supervisor Smith is thankful for the support he received during his time as a public servant.

“I especially want to thank Nancy, my loving wife, and my family for their sacrifice and sharing time to allow me to be a public servant. In addition, many thanks to Marlene Pearce, our district administrator, for her professionalism and loyal service too,” he said in the release.