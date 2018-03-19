Superstition Mountain Museum joins Arizona Gives Day

The Superstition Mountain Museum will participate Tuesday, April 3, in Arizona Gives Day, a grassroots statewide single day of giving that invites Arizonans to find their favorite causes at azgives.org.
Sponsored by FirstBank, the event “helps people find, learn about and contribute to the causes they believe in,” a release from event organizers stated. “Arizona Gives Day also enables nonprofits to share their stories and engage the community through a unique online giving platform.”
“We are pleased to be involved with Arizona Gives Day. It is a great way to draw attention to the needs of the many non-profit organizations who, like us, rely heavily on donations to keep operating,” Museum director Liz Nicklus said in the release.
From 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. April 3, supporters of the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail north of Apache Junction, can go to azgives.org and select the museum to make a direct contribution.
Though Arizona Gives Day happens once a year, the website is available for year-round giving.
Hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and presented by FirstBank, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $10 million for Arizona nonprofits since its founding in 2013.
