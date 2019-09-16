Superstition Mountain Museum earns TripAdvisor excellence award

A stagecoach at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, near Apache Junction. (Superstition Mountain Museum)

Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, north of Apache Junction, was recently notified that it has been awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

The certificate celebrates businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travelers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform, Neela Pal, vice president of TripAdvisor Brand, said in a release.

“This recognition allows us to publicly recognize businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travelers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay, and explore,” she said.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality and quantity of recent reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews, and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months, the release states.

According to museum Events and Volunteer Coordinator Jeff Danford, this is the third year in a row the museum has been recognized with this award from TripAdvisor.

“This recognition is a direct result of all the hard work put in by our dedicated volunteers,” Mr. Danford said.

For more information about this award and for general information about the museum, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.