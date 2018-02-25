Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club residents raise nearly $16,000 for Gold Canyon Arts Council

Close to 100 members and guests of Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club gathered Feb. 15 to raise awareness and funds for the Gold Canyon Arts Council. The evening reception raised nearly $16,000 to support art and music education programs in local schools.
The fundraising event was sponsored by Superstition Mountain and held at the community residence of Debra and Rodney Bortel. Attendees listened to a live performance by The Italian Saxophone Quartet, which had recently visited elementary and secondary schools involved with the Gold Canyon Arts Council program in the San Carlos Apache Reservation, east of Globe.
“Supporting our local communities is something we value at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club,” Mark Gurnow, general manager of Superstition Mountain, said in a press release. “By partnering with the Gold Canyon Arts Council, we can make an impact on under-served youth by fostering creativity and giving them the power of art and music.”
Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council sponsors and promotes performing, visual and other related art activities in the greater Gold Canyon area. Through a series of culturally diverse public performances, festivals, educational residency programs and artistic awards, the Gold Canyon Arts Council is helping promote and encourage the arts in low-to-moderate income schools of Maricopa, Pinal and Gila counties, according to the release.
For more information about the Gold Canyon Arts Council, visit www.gcac1.com. Learn more about Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club by visiting www.superstitionmountain.com.
