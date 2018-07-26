Superstition Harley-Davidson drive donates nearly 400 teddy bears to Apache Junction police

On July 23 Superstition Harley-Davidson and friends delivered almost 400 new teddy bears to the Apache Junction Police Department, 1001 N. Idaho Road. (Submitted photo)

Superstition Harley-Davidson teamed up with the American Legion and the Sons of American Legion and held a teddy bear drive in July to benefit the Apache Junction Police Department.

“Apache Junction Police Department offers these bears to kids that they come in contact with in need of a little comfort,” Brina Brown of Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, said in a release.

On July 23 Superstition Harley-Davidson and friends delivered nearly 400 new teddy bears to the department, she said.

A raffle ticket was given to all who came in with a donation. The two winners were Mary Morelos and George Pederson. (Submitted photo)

The business offered a raffle ticket to all who came in with a donation. The raffle drawing was completed on Saturday, July 21, and the two winners were Mary Morelos and George Pederson.

“Mary took home $100 cash and George took home a 55-inch teddy bear dressed with, of course, a Superstition Harley-Davidson custom T-shirt. Thank you to all who participated,” Ms. Brown said.

For more information on Superstition Harley-Davidson, go to superstitionhd.com.

