Superstition Fire and Medical District team deployed to California wildfire

The Superstition Fire and Medical District on Nov. 9 deployed a wildland engine crew to the Thousand Oaks area of southern California.

It is the fourth time this year the SFMD wildland team has deployed members to California to assist with wildfires, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“Although all SFMD firefighters are trained and equipped to extinguish wildfires, only about 30 members belong to the district’s wildland team,” he said.

“Team members are deployed to fires around Arizona and to several other states as needed. The fire district is compensated by contract for each firefighter’s salary when deployed and for each piece of apparatus that is assigned to fires,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

Additionally, the contract provides for the cost of a firefighter to “backfill” for any on-duty firefighter who is assigned to a wildfire, he said.

SFMD was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles.

The fire district provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

