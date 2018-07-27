Superstition Fire and Medical District puts out mobile home fire on South Warner

Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department were dispatched at 5:37 p.m. July 26 to a mobile home fire in the 1100 block of South Warner Drive in Apache Junction.

“Although firefighters arrived on scene in just minutes, the home was already fully involved with fire,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of planning and logistics, said in a release.

“Firefighters did extinguish the blaze in about 10 minutes and prevented it from extending to adjacent homes,” he said.

The home owner was outside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Assistant Chief Ochs said.

“The home is unfortunately a total loss. Cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is being investigated by the fire district,” he said.

The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services.

The fire district encompasses 62 square miles. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

