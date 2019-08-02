Superstition Fire and Medical District personnel train in old Cobb’s Restaurant

(Superstition Fire and Medical District) (Superstition Fire and Medical District) (Superstition Fire and Medical District) (Superstition Fire and Medical District) (Superstition Fire and Medical District) (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

Superstition Fire and Medical District personnel trained recently in a closed restaurant at 944 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

The crews of E261 and L264 C-Shift conducted hands-on training at the old Cobb’s Restaurant on July 23, according a Facebook post @sfmd.az.gov.

“This was a unique opportunity to utilize a real life structure for training prior to the building being torn down for a future project,” according to the SFMD Facebook post.

