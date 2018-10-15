Superstition Fire and Medical District offering free smoke alarms in October

The Superstition Fire and Medical District is celebrating fire and life safety the entire month of October with free smoke alarms and fire-prevention materials for residents.

“Every home needs working smoke alarms. They are life-saving and can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half,” Tina Gerola. the fire district’s community risk reduction specialist, said in a release.

Call the Community Risk Reduction Office at 480-982-4440 Ext. No. 104 to get a free smoke alarm or with any questions.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, go to firepreventionweek.org.

SFMD was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles.

The fire district provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

