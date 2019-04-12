Superstition Fire and Medical District may move administrative office to regional training center

The fire district provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations . (Submitted photo)

The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board on April 15 is to discuss moving its administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road, to its Regional Training Center, 3700 E 16th Ave., both in Apache Junction.

The work session begins at 4 p.m. Monday at the administrative office.

The governing board may go into executive session for the purpose of obtaining legal advice from the fire district’s attorney(s). One or more members of the governing board may attend the meeting telephonically.

SFMD was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles.

The fire district provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

