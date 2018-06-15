Superstition Fire and Medical District helps put out fire west of Apache Junction

Superstition Fire and Medical District worked alongside Mesa Fire and Medical Department and Rural/Metro Fire Department officials to extinguish a mobile home fire that spread to vehicles and structures west of the city of Apache Junction.

SFMD and Mesa firefighters were dispatched at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, to assist Rural/Metro with the fire in the 700 block of South 97th Street, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of planning and logistics, said in a release.

“The fire, in an unincorporated part of Maricopa County, had originated in a mobile home and quickly spread to an adjacent home, a motor home and other vehicles and storage sheds,” he said.

“Control of the fire was hampered by a delay in establishing a water supply because the closest hydrant was a great distance from the scene,” he said in the release.

“Additionally, the afternoon temperature reached nearly 110 degrees, further adding to the challenges facing the many firefighters who battled the blaze,” he said.

Two firefighters from Rural/Metro Fire Department required transport to a hospital by ambulance due to heat-related injuries, Assistant Chief Ochs said.

