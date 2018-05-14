Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board to call for election

A resolution calling for an election of one board member and a board clerk are to be discussed at the May 16 meeting of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

“This resolution is necessary to call for an election to be held on Nov. 6, 2018, for the purpose of electing two individuals to serve as board directors for a four-year term,” according to a memo written to the board by Fire Chief Mike Farber and Board Secretary Sherry Mueller.

The minimum number of signatures to be on the ballot for the SFMD board is 154 with the maximum number of 250 signatures. Candidate filing dates are July 9-Aug. 8, according to the memo.

The last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 9. The last day to file nominating petitions with the clerk of the board of supervisors of Pinal County, in Florence, for the positions of board director and board clerk, is 5 p.m. Aug. 8, according to the proposed resolution.

In other business, the governing board on May 16 is to discuss:

the fiscal year 2018-19 revenue and expenditure budget.

refinancing the Ddistrict’s 2006 Greater Arizona Development Authority bond.

Policy 100.02: Immigration Reform Control Act, brought forth for review at the April 18 board meeting for final approval at the May 16 board meeting.

Policy 100.03: Loyalty Oath, brought for review at the April 18 board meeting for final approval at the May 16 board meeting.

Policy 102.24: Harassment and Discrimination brought for review, for final approval at the June 20 board meeting

The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services.

The fire district encompasses 62 square miles. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.