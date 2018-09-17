Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board meets Sept. 19

Making engine 263 a permanent engine company is to be discussed at the Sept. 19 meeting of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board. It begins at 5:30 p.m. in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

“The engine 263 pilot program was extremely successful in reducing response times by 39 seconds district-wide,” Fire Chief Mike Farber said in a memo to the governing board.

“In addition, this unit was instrumental in vastly improving the district’s ability to meet the (National Fire Protection Association) 1710 standards for emergency response and has led to a decrease in fire loss while improving survivability,” he said.

He is recommending that the fire district board make engine 263 a permanent engine company. Fire Station 263 is at 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The board is also slated to discuss and vote on the minutes of previous meetings for Aug. 15 and Sept. 6.

According to the Sept. 6 meeting minutes, Fire Chief Farber discussed an amended lease agreement with Apache Junction Unified School District giving SFMD the ability to sublease the Regional Training Center property at 3700 E. 16th Ave.

AJUSD raised the rent from $18,000 per year to $36,000 per year, increasing each year by 5 percent. One of the provisions for subleasing is that they also want 30 percent of what SFMD receives from subleasing the property. Currently, the Arizona Department of Forestry is occupying some space at the Regional Training Center, according to the meeting minutes.

In other business Sept. 19 the board is to discuss and vote on a 2018-19 operational plan and discuss and vote on potential earned-leave policy changes.

The governing board may go into a closed-door executive session for the purpose of obtaining legal advice from the fire district’s attorney(s) on any of the agenda items pursuant to A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3).

The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services.

The fire district encompasses 62 square miles. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

