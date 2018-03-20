Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board meets March 21

A month after voting to end an agreement with an attorney who had worked for the district for more than 20 years, the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board is slated to direct staff members to seek a contract with a law firm.
The district’s governing board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, in the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
In the Feb. 21 board meeting a motion was made to discontinue legal services with Leonard and Felker PIC and evaluate the feasibility of securing William Whittington, according to a memo to the governing board.
“Because this was not originally drafted as an item with a motion SFMD is posting this in the March 21 board meeting to correct the oversight,” SFMD Acting Fire Chief Mike Farber said in a board-packet document.
In other business, the governing board is to approve in a consent agenda:
- a ProShred Security document-destruction agreement for $55 bi-monthly with an annual purge costing $447. Currently the district utilizes Shred-it for document destruction, at a cost of $90 bi-monthly and an annual purge costing $505.88. Upon approval SFMD will discontinue services with Shred-it and begin with ProShred in May.
- an intergovernmental agreement for provisions of services by the Pinal County Recorder and Elections Department. In order to supply the district with election and voter-registration services, this intergovernmental agreement must be completed, Acting Fire Chief Farber and Human Resources Generalist/Board Secretary Sherry Mueller said in the board packet. “Upon approval, the IGA will be returned to ensure that all statutory and legal requirements are met (by all parties); the signed IGA must arrive at the Pinal County Recorder’s Office/Election’s Office at least 120 days prior to the Election Date,” they wrote.
- an emergency purchase of seven Motorola 8500 triple band mobile radios. “With the new VHF fire ground communication system tentatively going into effect April 1, the district was forced to make an emergency purchase for the safety of our firefighters. With the three- to four-week delivery time frame, the district did not have time to wait until the March 21 board meeting,” Acting Fire Chief Farber said in a board-packet document. The organization has been aware for the past two fiscal years of the need for these radios and had purchased new radios for the ambulances and two fire apparatus. “The purchase of the radios for the remaining units was inadvertently not included into this fiscal year’s budget,” Acting Fire Chief Farber said in the board packet.
In other business, the board is to:
- review and vote on the February 2018 financial reports and bank reconciliations.
- discuss and vote on policy 100.01: fair employment/anti discrimination/retaliation brought for review at the Feb. 21 board meeting.
- discuss and vote on policy 102.11: work criteria – public safety – shift assignments, which includes a work trade policy.
- discuss and vote on paying $50 an hour to a consultant to prepare documents to apply for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grants sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, not to exceed $2,500 per each submitted application. “As part of the additional unit at station 263 pilot program, SFMD has identified that additional suppression personal are required to maintain adequate staffing levels,” Acting Fire Chief Farber said in the board packet. “Although SFMD has authored grants in the past it was recommended that a grant consultant be utilized for the SAFER application. This grant can be political in nature and the lack of experience with SAFER grants may prove detrimental to SFMD in this circumstance,” he said.
- discuss and possibly give direction regarding the open fire chief position and other major initiatives being planned within the preparation of the preliminary budget for fiscal year 2018-19.
- discuss and possibly give direction regarding the interim fire chief’s evaluation.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
