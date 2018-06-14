Superstition Fire and Medical District extinguishes Apache Junction house blaze

Superstition Fire and Medical District extinguished a house fire June 13 at 691 S. Gold Drive in Apache Junction. (Submitted photo)

An occupant escaped a June 13 fire in Apache Junction and no one was injured, a Superstition Fire and Medical District official said.

SFMD was dispatched at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday to the house fire in the 600 block of South Gold Drive in Apache Junction, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of planning and logistics, said in a release.

A Superstition Fire and Medical District truck at the house fire in the 600 block of South Gold Drive in Apache Junction. (Submitted photo)

“Crews arrived within minutes to find a fire inside the rear of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished and the majority of the damage was confined to the room of origin,” he said.

“The occupant and his animals had escaped the fire on their own prior to the arrival of the fire district. No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said in the release.

The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services.

The fire district encompasses 62 square miles. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

