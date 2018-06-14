Superstition Fire and Medical District extinguishes Apache Junction house blaze

An occupant escaped a June 13 fire in Apache Junction and no one was injured, a Superstition Fire and Medical District official said.

SFMD was dispatched at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday to the house fire in the 600 block of South Gold Drive in Apache Junction, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of planning and logistics, said in a release.

“Crews arrived within minutes to find a fire inside the rear of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished and the majority of the damage was confined to the room of origin,” he said.

“The occupant and his animals had escaped the fire on their own prior to the arrival of the fire district. No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said in the release.

