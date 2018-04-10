Superstition Fire and Medical District extinguishes 2 fires in 1 night

The Superstition Fire and Medical District responded to two fires the night of April 9-10.
At just before 11 p.m. April 9, crews were dispatched to a fire in a commercial building in the 3700 Block of East Apache Trail but it ended up being on North Apache Trail, south of Mountain View Road.
“Crews arrived to find a medium-sized two-story building containing three separate businesses and heavy fire burning in a center suite of the building’s first floor. About 26 firefighters were utilized on the scene and were able to contain the fire to the suite of origin,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said.
“Even though the building is situated in a remote area of town and a limited water-supply exists in the area, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and save approximately two-thirds of the building and its contents. Fire crews remained on-scene until 1 a.m. performing salvage and overhaul operations and investigating the cause of the fire,” he said.
The cause is believed to be from a swamp cooler that was utilized inside the office of the suite. No injuries were reported, Assistant Chief Ochs said.
“A little more than an hour later, SFMD crews were dispatched to a second fire, this time in a residential home in the 2400 block of West Cholla Street. This fire was dispatched at 2:17 a.m. on April 10 and crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home heavily involved with fire,” he said.
The fire had originated from a vehicle parked behind the home and then extended into the home, he said.
“Significant fire damage had resulted to the home and its contents,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
“Once again fire crews were challenged to secure an adequate water supply because the closest hydrant was out-of-service. A water tender truck was dispatched to support the fire attack,” he said.
The residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape on their own. No injuries were reported in the fire and temporary shelter was arranged for the residents, he said.
