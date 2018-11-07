Superstition Fire and Medical District board general election results

Three people are vying for two seats on the Superstition Fire and Medical District Board in the Nov. 6 general election. Voters live in Pinal County.

Early unofficial voting results (last updated at 10:54 p.m. Nov. 6) show the following: With 37 of 102 precincts reporting, Todd House, 5,501; Kathleen Ann Chamberlain, 5,287; and Gene Gehrt, 3,476.

All precincts have early and provisional ballots that will be processed in the days to come, according to the Pinal County Elections Department.

Ms. Chamberlain served on the Fire District Fire Prevention and Investigation Commission in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Mr. Gehrt has been a member and clerk of the fire district governing board since 2014.

Mr. House has been an elected member of the fire district board of directors since 2006 and a Pinal County supervisor since 2012.

SFMD was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles.

The fire district provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

