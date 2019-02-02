Superstition Boulevard lane reduction proposed in newly approved active transportation plan

A transportation plan for adding sidewalks, bicycle lanes and equestrian paths has been approved by members of the Apache Junction City Council with some reservations.

The council voted unanimously Jan. 15 to approve the plan, but two council members said when voting that they were concerned with a proposal to reduce the number of lanes on Superstition Boulevard from two to one in each direction.

“Well, I’m going to say overall I’m all for it and I’m going to say yes, but with the exception of the Superstition roadway. If I can do a half-negative and half-positive,” Vice Mayor Chip Wilson said when voting.

“Same as Chip. Yes, leave Superstition at five lanes,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said when voting.

City Attorney Joel Stern said it is a 7-0 vote in favor.

“I think the comments that were made during the vote I think are just considered comments because it wasn’t part of the motion, it wasn’t part of a motion to amend. So I would say it would pass,” he said.

Dean Chambers of J2, the consultant who prepared the plan, said Superstition Boulevard traffic counts from May were used, showing 6,000 vehicles a day. He proposed striping be used to show the single lane in each direction.

“In the winter time, Superstition gets a lot more traffic than what happens in the May time frame,” Vice Mayor Wilson said during the meeting.

“I have received a lot of complaints from people who have problems getting out of the post office because of the traffic — during the wintertime only. During summertime, if you wait three cars it’s unusual. But during the wintertime, it’s a lot more heavier traffic so I’m very concerned about the idea of decreasing that down to basically two lanes with a center turn,” he said.

A recommendation to approve the active transportation plan was made in a 12-1 vote Jan. 8 at a joint meeting of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission and Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The dissenting vote was cast by Parks Commissioner Luciano Buzzin, who said during discussion that bike lanes should be 6 feet wide to accommodate three-wheel bikes and the speed limit on Apache Trail should be lowered to 25 mph. He also asked that bike lanes be added to Baseline Road in the first five years of the plan instead of a proposed five-10 years.

The plan creates the framework for the city to become more bicycling, walking and horseback riding friendly for both recreational users and for those who rely on modes of transportation other than the automobile. When completed, it would add 52 miles of sidewalk retro fit, 143 miles of bike lanes, 11 miles of multi-use and backcountry trails (unpaved), 14 trailheads and 160 miles of multi-use paved pathways.

Go to ajcity.net/active.

