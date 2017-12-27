Superstition Area Land Trust preserving open spaces

Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed more than a dozen local nonprofits a list of questions. This is from The Superstition Area Land Trust.
The Superstition Area Land Trust, an all-volunteer 501(c)3 organization, was formed in the early 1990s with a primary mission “… to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.” SALT programs utilize stewardship, education, land conservation, partnerships, advocacy and scientific study in pursuit of its long-range goals.
What is your website and contact information?: SALT’s website is www.azsalt.org; e-mail: info@azsalt.org; Superstition Area Land Trust, PO Box 582, Apache Junction, AZ 85117; Phone: 480-983-3454.
What did members accomplish in 2017?: SALT does not have members per se, but rather is an all-volunteer organization with a governing board. The board is proud of SALT’s 2017 accomplishments:
•SALT’s board has changed dramatically and now includes more regional representation and in the process expanding its population base and sphere of influence to better achieve its mission to conserve the Superstition Foothills. The board now has members from Apache Junction, Gilbert, Gold Canyon and Mesa – and they have prominent track records ranging from academia to city and county government to leadership positions in both the East Valley and Pinal Partnerships.
•Superstition Foothills Destination Park Exploratory Committee: SALT is leading a new regional task force to investigate the possibility of conserving the foothills as a destination park. A “who’s who” among the movers and shakers in what they refer to as the East Valley Extended, the group is touting the park’s value as an economic and tourism driver and in offering recreational and conservation benefits for the entire area.
•Informational kiosks/signs – SALT led the effort to design and install a new kiosk at the Broadway Trailhead in January, and committed the final $8,000 following a fundraising campaign for a kiosk and sign for Silly Mountain Park – expected to be installed by the time this is published. (Sincere thanks to those who gave to this effort.)
•SALT Trailbuilders: Partnership with Tonto National Forest: repaired/maintained all of Jacob’s Crosscut Trail (No. 58), and re-routed its south end; repaired/maintained the national forest segment of Lost Goldmine Trail (No. 60); repaired/maintained Hieroglyphic Trail (No. 101) ; repaired/maintained (along with the several miles of trail in the Goldfield Mountains
•Partnership with Pinal County Open Space and Trails Department: maintained 9-10 miles of Lost Goldmine Trail
•Partnership with Apache Junction: repaired/maintained 3-plus miles of Silly Mountain Park trails
•SALT Trail Stewards/Pathfinders: hike and/or monitor the Lost Goldmine Trail, Hieroglyphic Trail and Silly Mountain Trails to provide information, aid, water, etc., as needed by other trail users
•SALT Speakers Series: planned and held 15 evening presentations around the theme, “The Superstitions.” Co-sponsored by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, presentations included Ranching in the Superstitions; Wildlife and Highways; Conservation and Development Can Coexist; Saving all the Pieces: Open Space and Ecological Connections; Successful Stewardship Requires Responsible Recreation; Open Space Preservation – Arizona’s Final Frontier; and Wildlife of the Superstitions Area.
•SALT website and social media: maintained and enhanced azsalt.org, Facebook page and other social media to inform, educate, update and provide links concerning SALT’s activities as well as those of other conservation organizations
•SALT Ambassadors Program: SALT’s Ambassador outreach table is present at many public events throughout the area to provide literature, education, and conversation about SALT’s programs and efforts on behalf of conservation of the Superstition Foothills in particular, and of natural Sonoran Desert open space in general
•Interpretive Trail Program: Popular hikes are led by experienced trail guides, who share their knowledge about the natural history and geology of the Superstition Foothills.
•SALT Citizen Science Program: SALT’s Citizen Science program is starting its second year. It continues in collaboration with the Apache Junction Library, Arizona State University, and SciStarter (an international company) (see SALT website, azsalt.org, for additional details)
Did membership increase in 2017? Why or why not?: SALT has many volunteers, sponsors, and donors who are committed to our mission “… to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.” Besides a major increase in the geographical distribution of the board members and an increase in SALT’s sphere of influence, we are undergoing considerable leadership changes in several volunteer programs – also comes with a very helpful injection of youth (youth here means young retirees and even some still in the workforce).
What is your goal for 2018?: SALT’s goal, as it has been since 1993, is to conserve the Superstition Foothills, and specifically much of the 43 sections designated for conservation in the Superstition Area Land Plan, in Superstition Vistas, in the Pinal County Open Space and Trails Master Plan, and in the Pinal County Comprehensive Plan. The Board is encouraged that SALT’s outreach to Phoenix’s East Valley may provide the extra numerical and geographical clout to finally make the shared vision of an open space-type destination park in the Superstition Foothills a reality. Meanwhile, SALT expects to continue all its various advocacy, educational, stewardship, partnership, and scientific outreach programs to build public support for this ultimate goal. Potential volunteers can fill out an application from the SALT website – www.azsalt.org – or contact us as specified elsewhere in this article.
In addition, we expect to:
•conduct our Second Annual Golf Tournament March 25 at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort
•improve information and educational signage as well as do additional revegetation at Silly Mountain Park in partnership with the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department
•improve signage at additional trailheads in collaboration with other SALT partners
•recruit SALT Board members and other volunteers to increase SALT’s geographical reach and sphere of influence
•build the new Citizen Science initiative into a robust and sustainable program
What needs does the group have for 2018?: SALT hopes to accomplish its mission by developing a groundswell of support from the East Valley Extended and beyond. We hope to harness the involvement of all those who identify with and love the Superstition Foothills and Superstitions Area. We need your talent, time, and/or financial support. A list of volunteer opportunities is on the SALT website – www.azsalt.org – as are ways to financially contribute. If you have the time and desire to volunteer, we can almost certainly use your talents. Where we have individuals or small groups working in our various projects, SALT hopes to build collaborative Work Groups. We have immediate needs for Trailbuilders, Trail Stewards, writers, event planners, outreach table Ambassadors, fundraising, and many more. For those with physical limitations, our Trail Pathfinders operate from the trailheads rather than hiking the trails. And we have a lot of hold paper records, historical records and “paper stuff” in great need of being digitized from the comfort of your chair. Please contact us to join one of our existing groups, or show us how your skills can enhance our mission in some other way.
Editor’s note: Charlie Goff is the president of Superstition Area Land Trust.