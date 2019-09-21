Superstar Express Car Wash planned at Ironwood, Baseline

A car wash, retail space and restaurant are planned on 2.66 acres north of the northwest corner of Ironwood and Baseline. (City of Apache Junction)

A car wash is to be constructed in the next year at Ironwood Drive and Baseline Avenue, with future retail uses to the north in an 8,218-square-foot shops building and 3,300-square-foot pad for a drive-through restaurant.

The Apache Junction City Council on Sept. 17 approved a rezoning amendment of 2.66 acres north of the northwest corner of Ironwood and Baseline, to facilitate the car wash, retail space and restaurant.

The property owner in 2015 received site-plan approval for an in-line retail center and two drive-through uses, Sidney Urias, city planner, said to the council.

“The current applicant before you tonight is requesting the north side of that development remain the same, but the south be amended to facilitate a car-wash use,” he said.

The Superstar Express Carwash has three queuing lanes where customers pay, then enter a tunnel car wash and then vacuum their vehicles, he said.

Councilwoman Gail Evans asked if there are plans to develop the north part of the center.

“We are only purchasing the south portion. The north portion remains the same,” Paul Gilbert, attorney for the carwash owner, said to the council. “We hope to have this open for business in about a year.”

The car wash is to have a 4,865-square-foot enclosed wash tunnel and 29 shaded vacuum bays. The car wash will employ up to two to three people at peak times. The hours of operation are to be 7 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week, according to a rezoning submittal.

