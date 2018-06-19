Super heroes bound to splash down at Salt River Tubing

Join Salt River Tubing for Super Heroes Splash Down 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 for a “More Teens in the Woods” event.

Superman, Spiderman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Batwoman and Supergirl are just some of Salt River Tubing’s zany and fun-filled cast of Super Hero characters to add for a unique adventure on the Salt River, according to a press release.

Costumes are optional for floaters; however, Salt River Tubing will award complimentary tube rental passes for the best super hero tuber costumes, noted the release. Passes are valid on return visit to Salt River Tubing.

There are photo opportunities with the Sharpie Queen, Iron Man, Spiderman and other super heroes, the release added.

“Transform yourself into your favorite Super Hero and splash down on the Salt River! Let us put the BAM! into your summertime adventure while you chill and thrill on the Salt River rapids in Tonto National Forest,” Henri Breault, President/C.E.O. of Salt River Tubing said in a prepared statement.

Salt River Tubing’s Super Heroes Splash Down event is aligned with the U.S.D.A. Forest Service’s commitment in encouraging youth involvement in outdoor activities, noted the release.

The U.S.D.A. Forest Service’s national program, “More Kids/Teens in the Woods,” was designed to encourage efforts to get kids and teens outdoors, exploring ways to connect youth and nature, the release stated.

Likewise, the Super Heroes-themed event is designed to capture the attention of teenage youth and encourage them to enjoy the “great outdoors” on the Lower Salt River in Tonto National Forest, the release said.

The Super Heroes event will feature KISSFM 104.7 radio station on-site and the first 500 Super Heroes receive a free super hero bandana, the release added.

The cost for the all-day event is $17 + tax and fees per person, which includes tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking at Salt River Tubing, which is located in northeast Mesa on North Power Road in Tonto National Forest.

Visit www.saltrivertubing.com for more details on payment; age and height requirements for children; rules for patrons of all ages on premises.

