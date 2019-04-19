SunZia to hold public meeting April 24 on transmission line in Oracle

SunZia Transmission LLC will host a public meeting 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Oracle Community Center, 685 E. American Ave. in Oracle, to provide an opportunity for public comment on the proposed realignment of transmission lines on Arizona State Trust lands in Pinal County near the San Manuel Airport.

SunZia on Oct. 22 submitted an application to the Arizona Corporation Commission to amend the Certificate of Environmental Quality granted by the ACC for the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project. In response to the Federal Aviation Administration’s review of the project, the application requested a slight route realignment, according to a release.

The application is at docket.images.azcc.gov/0000193042.pdf.

Written

public comments concerning the application may be submitted to the ACC by mailing a letter referencing Docket No. L-00000YY-15-0318-00171 to Arizona Corporation Commission, 1200 W. Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85007, or by submitting comments at azcc.gov by clicking on “I Want To” and then clicking on “Submit a Public Comment.”

