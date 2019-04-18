Summer open burning restrictions begin May 1

The Superstition Fire and Medical District will join Pinal County in the restriction of all open burning beginning on Wednesday, May 1.

The Pinal County Air Quality Division on April 1 began issuing three-day-only open burning permits. All permits will expire on May 1, according to a release.

No open burning will be allowed with the exception of outdoor cooking fires utilizing charcoal or propane grills with tight-fitting lids.

SFMD officials anticipate that these restrictions will remain in place until at least Oct. 1. The “no burn” season may be extended if sufficient rain has not fallen to mitigate the extreme fire conditions, according to the release.

Arizona Revised Statues 49-501.A (revised in fall 2007) reads as follows: “From May 1 through Sept. 30 each year, it is unlawful for any person to ignite, cause to be ignited, permit to be ignited or suffer, allow or maintain any open outdoor fire in area ‘A’ as defined in section 49-541.” Area “A” includes anything west of Florence Junction and north of Arizona Farms Road, and continues over into Maricopa County including all of the Superstition Fire and Medical District jurisdiction.

This is not a Pinal County or SFMD mandate, but rather an Arizona State Legislative mandate, according to the release.

