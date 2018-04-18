Summer burning restrictions begin May 1, fire district says

The Superstition Fire and Medical District will join Pinal County in the restriction of all open burning beginning on May 1.
As of April 2, the Pinal County Air Quality Division began issuing only three-day open burning permits. All permits will expire by Tuesday, May 1, according to a release.
“No open burning will be allowed with the exception of outdoor cooking fires utilizing charcoal or propane grills with tight-fitting lids,” Richard Ochs, interim assistant chief for emergency services and operations at the Superstition Fire and Medical District, said in the release.
“We anticipate that these restrictions will remain in place until at least Oct. 1. The ‘no burn’ season may be extended if sufficient rain has not fallen to mitigate the extreme fire conditions,” he said.
It is not a Pinal County or SFMD mandate, but rather an Arizona State Legislative mandate, he said.
Arizona Revised Statue 49-501.A (revised in the fall of 2007) reads as follows. “From May 1 through Sept. 30 each year, it is unlawful for any person to ignite, cause to be ignited, permit to be ignited or suffer, allow or maintain any open outdoor fire in area ‘A’ as defined in section 49-541.” Area ‘A’ includes anything west of Florence Junction and north of Arizona Farms Road, and continues on over into Maricopa County including all of the Superstition Fire and Medical District jurisdiction.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services.
The fire district encompasses 62 square miles. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
