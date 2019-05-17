Students of the year chosen for Apache Junction school district

(AJUSD)

The students of the year were recognized at the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board’s May 14 meeting.

They included: Simote Teumohenga, Isabella Montoya, Fernando Mendez Rodriguez, Juliana Arriaga Scott, Alexia Gonzalez, Julianna Carrillo, Jacob Glazener, Dylan Condra, Hailli Wilson and Joshua Heatley.

