Street maintenance March 14-28 on Broadway and Southern avenues

The city of Apache Junction will be conducting street maintenance March 14–28 on Broadway Avenue from Meridian Drive to Idaho Road (State Route 88) and on Southern Avenue from Winchester Road to Cortez Road.
“New pavement will be installed and striped. The work will result in restrictions and a lane closure in both directions. The road restrictions will occur from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday over the two weeks,” according to a statement from the city of Apache Junction.
Access will be maintained for businesses, side streets and residences with some delays expected as street maintenance equipment passes. All activity and barricading will be conducted during daylight hours.
Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Apache Junction Public Works Department at 480-982-1055
