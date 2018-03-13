Street maintenance March 14-28 on Broadway and Southern avenues

Mar 13th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The city of Apache Junction will be conducting street maintenance March 1428 on Broadway Avenue from Meridian Drive to Idaho Road (State Route 88) and on Southern Avenue from Winchester Road to Cortez Road.

“New pavement will be installed and striped. The work will result in restrictions and a lane closure in both directions. The road restrictions will occur from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday over the two weeks,” according to a statement from the city of Apache Junction.

Access will be maintained for businesses, side streets and residences with some delays expected as street maintenance equipment passes. All activity and barricading will be conducted during daylight hours.

Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Apache Junction Public Works Department at 480-982-1055

The Apache Junction Independent is delivered weekly.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie