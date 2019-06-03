Strategic plan on homelessness, other items before council Tuesday

Genesis Project Inc., 564 N. Idaho Road No. 5 in Apache Junction, is a coalition of churches in the Apache Junction area that banded together for the common purpose of aiding the less fortunate, including people who are homeless. (Genesis Project)

An Apache Junction strategic plan on homelessness is one of several items to be discussed and considered at the City Council’s June 4 meeting. It begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Subcommittees of the Apache Junction Homeless Coalition, which was created in May 2016, have been working since January on setting up a strategic plan. As a member of the Pinal County Continuum of Care and the Balance of State Continuum of Care, the community was encouraged to create a strategic plan for homelessness that could be incorporated within a county-wide strategic plan for added implementation and support, according to a document with the meeting’s agenda.

In other business June 4, the council is to:

Consider Resolution 19-18 on an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the procurement of a street sweeper recently awarded the city through a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant.

Hear a presentation and discussion by Bob Mohle of Apache Junction Food Bank on the recent postal carrier food drive.

Consider an application for a new series 9 liquor store license for Elodia George Khoury for the Apache Mini Mart at 2925 W. Superstition Blvd., making a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

Consider Ordinance No. 1476, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-9: Department of Development Services, by repealing and replacing in its entirety Section 3-9-4, Division of Building Safety and Inspection, repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and establishing an effective date.

Consider Resolution No. 19-14, declaring as a public record a document filed with the city clerk entitled “2019 amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings,” repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and establishing an effect date.

Consider Ordinance No. 1475 amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings, by repealing and replacing in its entirety all articles under Chapter 7 and adopting by reference that certain document entitled “2019 Amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; establishing an effective date and providing for penalties.

Council direction to staff on public art, the establishment of a public art commission and associated ordinances, including possible amendments to Volume I; Chapter 2, Volume I; Chapter 4 and Volume II; Chapter 1.

Direction to staff on fiscal year 2019-20 human services funding recommendations. If so directed, the contracts for services would be placed on the June 18 consent agenda at which time council can approve them or opt to continue them to another date.

