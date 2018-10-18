State trooper injured in Apache Junction motorcycle accident

Superstition Fire and Medical District paramedics provided care for an injured Arizona Department of Pubic Safety trooper in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, a fire official said.

“The trooper, a motor officer, was injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Ironwood Road, just south of the (U.S. Highway) 60 freeway,” SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“The officer was transported by fire district paramedics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” he said.

SFMD was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles.

The fire district provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.