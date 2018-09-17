State transportation board may vote Friday to reject bids for Apache Junction sidewalk project

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are asking that all bids received for a sidewalk connections project on Winchester Road, from Southern Avenue to 16th Avenue in Apache Junction, be rejected.

The state transportation board is to meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, in the City of Florence Council Chambers, 775 N. Main St. in Florence, AZ 85132.

The only Apache Junction item on the agenda is a recommendation to reject all bids for the Winchester Road project, according to meeting documents.

The low bid received was $2,152,000 for the project that the state estimated would cost $1,701,015. Four bids that were received were opened July 20.

The federal government is to pay 85 percent and the city of Apache Junction is to pay 15 percent, according to the meeting documents.

