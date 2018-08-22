State Route 88 roundabout opens in Apache Junction

A modern roundabout designed to enhance safety and traffic flow has opened along State Route 88 (North Apache Trail) in Apache Junction.

An alternative to a traditional intersection using a traffic signal, the roundabout completed at SR88 and Superstition Boulevard is designed to accommodate large vehicles and vehicles with trailers, according to a release.

The center has an inner circle, known as a truck apron, with additional pavement at the edge to allow larger vehicles to easily maneuver within the roundabout, according to the release.

The $3.3 million Arizona Department of Transportation project, which began in March, also included realigning SR88 at the interchange, installing lighting, reconstructing turnouts and rerouting Goldfield Wash around the relocated roadway.

“Modern roundabouts, which operate without traffic signals, provide a number of safety benefits. They feature just eight conflict points for traffic, versus 32 in a traditional intersection,” according to the release.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, modern roundabouts provide a 90 percent reduction in fatal crashes, a 75 percent reduction in injury crashes and reductions in crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists, according to the release.

By eliminating wait times at traffic signals, roundabouts enhance traffic flow and capacity while also reducing fuel consumption and pollution. To learn more about this project, visit azdot.gov/SR88Roundabout.

