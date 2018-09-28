State Route 88 road restrictions north of Apache Junction Oct. 1-4

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are improving and enhancing roadway safety on 17 miles of State Route 88 through Tonto National Forest lands, beginning approximately 3 miles north of Apache Junction and ending 7 miles east of Tortilla Flat (milepost 203 to 220).

Construction 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1-4 includes the following with a 10-foot width restriction:

Monday, Oct. 1, at Tortilla Flat for headwall repair.

Monday, Oct. 1-Thursday, Oct. 4, between milepost 203 to 220, for centerline rumble-strip installation.

During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane. Flagging crews and a pilot vehicle will be used to guide traffic through the work zone one direction at a time, according to a release.

No restrictions are scheduled during weekends. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

For more information on the project, go to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/state-route-88/overview.

