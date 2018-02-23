State Route 88 (North Apache Trail) pavement-improvement work begins Feb. 26

Pavement improvements will start next week on State Route 88 (North Apache Trail) east of Apache Junction. Drivers who use the historic highway to destinations such as Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat should plan for delays and allow extra travel time when mostly overnight milling and daytime paving along the Apache Trail is underway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Nighttime milling to remove old pavement will be underway near Canyon Lake Marina and Tortilla Flat from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, and again from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday, March 2 (milepost 210 to 212). Paving will be underway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 28.
The following week, and continuing until late March, paving will be underway Monday through Thursday during daytime hours. Weekly milling operations are scheduled for early morning hours every Friday as crews work through the project area from milepost 213 to 202. A ten-foot width restriction will be in place during construction.
A flagging and a pilot-car operation will allow for alternating travel through the SR 88 construction work zone. Drivers should always proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For more information, visit the project website at: azdot.gov/SR88.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.