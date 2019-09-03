State Route 88 lane closures in Apache Junction overnight Sept. 3 for pavement work

A closeup of fog seal being applied on an Arizona freeway. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Drivers who travel State Route 88 in Apache Junction should plan for overnight lane closures in both directions between U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway and the junction with Old SR 88 from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Arizona Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to complete fog seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement, according to a release.

Expect alternating lane closures in both directions of SR 88. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down, use caution and prepare to merge into the open travel lane.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

